Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 2 (ANI): Karnataka Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the death of a pregnant leopard in the Basavanatara forest area of the Kaggalipura range in Bengaluru Urban district, amid allegations that illegal stone quarrying may have caused the incident.

The carcass of the female leopard, estimated to be three to four years old, was found in the forest area on December 26. A post-mortem examination later revealed that the animal was pregnant with three cubs.

Also Read | 'Let's Not Get Into This': BCCI Maintains Silence on Bangladeshi Players' Participation in IPL Following Reports of Violent Incidents Against Hindu in Bangladesh.

The inquiry was ordered following serious allegations raised by Yeshwanthpur MLA S.T. Somashekar, who claimed that stone quarrying and mining activities were being carried out illegally in and around the forest area. Acting on these claims, Minister Khandre directed senior forest officials to conduct a detailed investigation to ascertain whether any mining operations were taking place within the notified forest boundaries.

"The officials have been instructed to verify the extent of quarrying activities in the area and determine if they violated forest and environmental laws. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, in accordance with the rules," the Minister said.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Suvarna Keralam SK-34 Lottery Result of 02.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

He added that a first information report (FIR) has already been registered in connection with the leopard's death, and further legal steps will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry. The investigation will also examine whether blasting, heavy machinery movement or other mining-related disturbances could have led to the animal's death.

The incident has triggered outrage among wildlife conservationists and environmental activists, who have repeatedly flagged the threat posed by unregulated quarrying to forest ecosystems around Bengaluru. The Kaggalipura region lies close to human settlements and has witnessed increasing pressure from infrastructure and mining activities in recent years.

Forest department officials said they have intensified patrolling in the area and are collecting evidence, including mining records and site inspections, as part of the probe. The government has assured that the case will be pursued seriously to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)