OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite India Launch on May 7; Check Confirmed Features, Specifications and Likely Price
OnePlus will launch the Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite in India on May 7 at 12 pm IST. The Nord CE 6 features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, a 144Hz AMOLED display and a large 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging. Expected to be priced under ₹32,000, it targets the mid-range segment, alongside the more affordable CE 6 Lite variant.
OnePlus has officially announced that it will expand its popular Nord series in India with the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. Scheduled for an official unveiling on May 7 at 12 pm IST, the new devices will be available for purchase through Amazon and the company's official website. This upcoming release follows the recent debut of the standard Nord 6 and signals OnePlus's strategy to capture the high-volume mid-range segment by offering varied hardware configurations at different price points.
The upcoming Nord CE 6 represents a significant shift in the "Core Edition" philosophy, moving toward premium-tier hardware and specialized gaming-centric features. While previous models in the CE line focused on essential performance, the CE 6 introduces a massive 8,000mAh battery and a specialized "Touch Reflex" chip. These additions suggest that OnePlus is positioning the device not just as a daily driver, but as a long-endurance powerhouse capable of handling competitive mobile gaming and heavy multimedia consumption. Lava Bold N1 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features.
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Specifications and Key Features
The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is confirmed to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3840Hz PWM Dimming, and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, supported by a Touch Reflex chip that enables a 3200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate. The device is equipped with an 8,000mAh silicon carbon battery featuring 80W wired and 27W reserve wired charging. For photography, the handset includes a 50MP primary sensor with dual-axis OIS and a 32MP front camera with autofocus, with both sensors supporting 4K video recording. Additionally, the device carries a flagship-grade IP66/68/69/69K rating for water and dust resistance. POCO C81 Price in India, Specifications and Features.
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price in India
Industry expectations suggest the OnePlus Nord CE 6 price in India will start under INR 32,000, representing a significant price hike compared to its predecessor, the Nord CE 5. The device will be offered in three colour variants: Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black. Software support is expected to include four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches, running on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. The more affordable Nord CE 6 Lite will also be unveiled during the same event, providing a entry-level option for the 2026 Nord lineup
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).