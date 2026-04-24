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Technology Technology OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite India Launch on May 7; Check Confirmed Features, Specifications and Likely Price OnePlus will launch the Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite in India on May 7 at 12 pm IST. The Nord CE 6 features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, a 144Hz AMOLED display and a large 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging. Expected to be priced under ₹32,000, it targets the mid-range segment, alongside the more affordable CE 6 Lite variant.

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OnePlus has officially announced that it will expand its popular Nord series in India with the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. Scheduled for an official unveiling on May 7 at 12 pm IST, the new devices will be available for purchase through Amazon and the company's official website. This upcoming release follows the recent debut of the standard Nord 6 and signals OnePlus's strategy to capture the high-volume mid-range segment by offering varied hardware configurations at different price points.

The upcoming Nord CE 6 represents a significant shift in the "Core Edition" philosophy, moving toward premium-tier hardware and specialized gaming-centric features. While previous models in the CE line focused on essential performance, the CE 6 introduces a massive 8,000mAh battery and a specialized "Touch Reflex" chip. These additions suggest that OnePlus is positioning the device not just as a daily driver, but as a long-endurance powerhouse capable of handling competitive mobile gaming and heavy multimedia consumption. Lava Bold N1 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Specifications and Key Features

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is confirmed to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3840Hz PWM Dimming, and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, supported by a Touch Reflex chip that enables a 3200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate. The device is equipped with an 8,000mAh silicon carbon battery featuring 80W wired and 27W reserve wired charging. For photography, the handset includes a 50MP primary sensor with dual-axis OIS and a 32MP front camera with autofocus, with both sensors supporting 4K video recording. Additionally, the device carries a flagship-grade IP66/68/69/69K rating for water and dust resistance. POCO C81 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price in India

Industry expectations suggest the OnePlus Nord CE 6 price in India will start under INR 32,000, representing a significant price hike compared to its predecessor, the Nord CE 5. The device will be offered in three colour variants: Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black. Software support is expected to include four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches, running on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. The more affordable Nord CE 6 Lite will also be unveiled during the same event, providing a entry-level option for the 2026 Nord lineup

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizbot), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).