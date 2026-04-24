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Politics INDIA Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh Among 7 AAP MPs Joining BJP: Full List Here The development marks one of the most notable internal ruptures within AAP in recent years and could reshape its presence in Parliament. According to emerging reports, Raghav Chadha is among a group of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs who have resigned or indicated plans to merge with the BJP.

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A significant political shift is underway in India after Raghav Chadha and several Members of Parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced their decision to leave the party and align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The development marks one of the most notable internal ruptures within AAP in recent years and could reshape its presence in Parliament. According to emerging reports, Chadha is among a group of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs who have resigned or indicated plans to merge with the BJP.

The move reportedly includes several prominent members, with estimates suggesting that up to two-thirds of AAP’s Upper House MPs could be part of the shift. Raghav Chadha Joins BJP; Says AAP ‘Deeply Trapped in the Hands of Corrupt Individuals’ (Watch Videos).

The Full List of AAP MPs

During a press conference alongside fellow parliamentarians Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, Chadha identified the seven MPs who have signed the merger documents. The group includes several high-profile figures from the party’s Punjab and Delhi wings:

1. Raghav Chadha: Senior leader and prominent face of AAP in the Rajya Sabha.

2. Swati Maliwal: Former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief.

3. Harbhajan Singh: Former Indian cricketer and representative from Punjab.

4. Sandeep Pathak: AAP’s National General Secretary (Organization).

5. Ashok Mittal: Chancellor of Lovely Professional University.

6. Vikramjit Singh Sahney: Noted entrepreneur and philanthropist.

7. Rajinder Gupta: Prominent businessman and Punjab representative.

Names mentioned in reports include leaders such as Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, while former cricketer-turned-MP Harbhajan Singh has also been cited as part of the group. If formalised under constitutional provisions, such a merger could bypass anti-defection penalties, provided the required threshold is met.

Political Fallout for AAP

The development represents a major setback for AAP, which currently holds a limited but significant presence in the Rajya Sabha. A large-scale exit of MPs would weaken its legislative strength and influence in national politics. The reported exodus also raises questions about internal cohesion within the party, particularly following recent tensions between Chadha and the leadership. Raghav Chadha’s Instagram Post Triggers Talk of New Youth-Led Party Amid Ongoing Rift With AAP.

Background: Rift Within the Party

The developments follow a period of visible strain between Chadha and AAP leadership. Earlier this month, he was removed from the position of deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, a move widely seen as indicative of internal disagreements.

Public statements and political exchanges in recent weeks had already hinted at a widening divide, with both sides expressing differing positions on party functioning and strategy.

BJP’s Strategic Gain

For the BJP, the induction of multiple sitting MPs could strengthen its numbers and expand its influence in the Upper House. Analysts note that such shifts also carry symbolic significance, reflecting broader realignments within opposition parties.

What Happens Next

While announcements have been made, formal procedures related to resignation, merger, and recognition in Parliament are expected to follow. The situation remains fluid, with further clarity likely in the coming days regarding the final number of MPs involved and the legal process governing their transition.

Political defections and party realignments are not uncommon in Indian politics, particularly ahead of key electoral cycles. However, the scale of the current development—if confirmed—could mark a notable turning point for AAP’s trajectory at the national level.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).