Haveri (Karnataka) [India], February 15 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has criticised the current Congress government for delaying the investigation of 40 per cent commission charges against his previous BJP government, stating that the government's treasury is empty.

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered the government to submit the probe report within six weeks.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Bommai said, "The Karnataka High Court has taken note of the delay in probing 40 per cent commission charges and this shows that the government treasury is empty. It asked the government to submit the probe report within six weeks. The court has also opined that it would be forced to give orders to the government to release funds as it was buying time to make payment under the garb of commission."

Congress had alleged big corruption involving deals with contractors in the previous BJP government. The Karnataka High Court has directed the Siddaramaiah government to either complete the probe into the 40 per cent commission allegations within 6 weeks or pay the dues of the contractors.

In April 2023, Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, said the Congress's "40 per cent commission" charge against his government is "a figment of imagination."

On the Contractors Association President Kempanna's U-turn on the commission charges against the Congress government, the BJP leader said, "This is due to pressure from the state government. All development work has been completely stopped in the state, and it has become a development-less government."

He further claimed that the government had manipulated the governor into conveying falsehoods, taking credit for initiatives undertaken by the previous BJP government. "This indicates a lack of progress in the state over the past eight months," asserted Bommai.

He emphasised that all matters, including the Hangal rape case and the breakdown of law and order, would be thoroughly addressed during the session.

When asked about the allocation of tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he mentioned that the national executive committee meeting is scheduled to take place in Delhi on February 17 and 18.

"Following this meeting, the process of ticket distribution will commence," said Bommai. He also noted that discussions about ticket distribution in collaboration with the Janata Dal (Secular) would be part of the agenda. (ANI)

