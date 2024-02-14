Jammu, February 14: The Border Security Force (BSF) said that Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in the Ranbir Singh Pora area in Jammu on February 14 at about 5:50 pm, a press release from the BSF read. The BSF said that Pakistan Rangers received a befitting response from the BSF troops, the release said adding that the firing stopped at about 6:15 pm. The troops are on high alert, it added. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Rangers Violate Ceasefire Along International Border in RS Pura Sector.

