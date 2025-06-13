Bengaluru, Jun 13 (PTI) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said the government has approved the proposal to bring the 108 ambulance service under the direct management of the health department aimed at strengthening emergency healthcare services in the state.

This initiative will end its operation under private control, he added.

Minister said, this move is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of the 108 ambulance service while saving nearly Rs 250 crores for the state exchequer.

A Central Command and Control Centre will be established at the state level to manage a fleet of 715 ambulances and this system will be powered by the '112 NG-ERSS' (Next-Generation Emergency Response Support System) software, Minister said.

Additionally, 108 ambulence control centres will be established in every district, with District Health Officers (DHOs) responsible for operational oversight, he said in a post on 'X'.

Noting that ambulance drivers and nursing staff will be outsourced at district level, Rao said, "We are beginning this transition in Chamarajanagar district and all other districts will follow in phased manner."

"Furthermore, beyond the 108-fleet, we plan to integrate over 1,000 additional state-owned ambulances under the unified 108 ambulance command centre for seamless emergency response," he said, adding that this move marks a bold step towards more accountable, responsive, and cost-effective emergency medical services across Karnataka.

