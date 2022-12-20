Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he is making efforts to get international branding for weavers' products from the state as it will help in increasing productivity and improving the economy.

"The government will take all necessary steps in this regard," said CM Bommai.

Speaking after being felicitated by the weavers in Suvarna Soudha Conference Hall for fulfilling their longstanding demands on Monday, he said that changes will be made in textile policy in the coming days.

"Karnataka has been the biggest exporter of textiles in the country and the Ilkal saree is quite famous across the country. But it needs branding on a national level and for which an agreement will be signed with online platforms like Amazon," he added.

The CM said the Nekar Sanman scheme has been extended to those who work on powerlooms also and it will be the Sankrati gift for them. The subsidy being given to the professional weavers community has been increased from 30 per cent to 50 per cent. The occupancy certificate will be issued to those residing in Weavers Colony, he further said.

Considering weaving at home a cottage industry, concession will be given from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. The weaving products are being bought under the Education Department's Vidya Vikas scheme. From the next academic year, the education department will place the order for supplying the cloth required to stitch uniforms for the school children in the month of December. Depending upon the capacity of the Government Weavers Corporations, tender will be floated to supply the cloth for the remaining quantity. It has been decided to buy 25 per cent of the uniform requirement of various departments from Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation.

Bommai said the weavers will be disbursed loan up to Rs 2 lakh with zero per cent interest rate and also get 50 per cent concession in power charges and fixed charges for handloom and powerloom units on the lines of Tamil Nadu. Besides, those working in looms will be treated as unorganised labourers and get all benefits accordingly.

He also said the government is committed to the welfare of weavers and it is aware of the health problems faced by them.

"A saree may be sold for Rs 50,000 but the profit will not come to weavers. Weaving is an art and the government will extend all help. The weavers have a history of hundreds of years and they fully supported it when the people decided to stop wearing the western cloth and use only swadeshi cloth. This profession has given the maximum number of jobs to youths when compared to other industries. The employment opportunities are abundant in the textile industry and it is very important to promote this sector in the interest of the country," he added. (ANI)

