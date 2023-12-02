Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Karnataka Government has ordered a CBI inquiry into alleged frauds in three cooperative banks in Bengaluru in which many people have suffered losses, according to an official statement.

For a long time, investors and depositors have been demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the functioning of Sri Guru Raghavendra, Guru Sarvabhouma and Vashishta Cooperative Banks in Bengaluru.

They have raised the CBI demand probe even during the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka.

Several depositors had protested then and even met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the issue. (ANI)

