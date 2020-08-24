Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Karnataka government is bringing in administrative reforms and amendments to laws which are essential to implement the National Education Policy following which Karnataka would become the first state in the country to implement the policy, said Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Narayan who is also the minister for higher education on Monday addressed the inaugural session of a five-day online workshop organised by the University of Bengaluru titled "Highlights of the national education policy and its implementation." He said the Karnataka government is going ahead with specific goals and a clear agenda. A high-level task force was constituted immediately after the draft of the policy reached us and this committee has already held several meetings, he said.

"The committee has already come out with suggestions to implement the policy in a phased manner. Only the recommendations of the final stage are awaited. The administrative and legal steps would be taken as soon as the final recommendations are made," the deputy chief minister said.

The new policy would make high-quality education available to all students. The whole system would benefit from quality teaching. This also would pave way for the elimination of the "inspector raj" mindset and an era of transformation would begin, he expressed the hope.

Prof DP Singh, president, UGC, Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, Vice President also spoke on this occasion. Prof KR Venugopal, the vice-chancellor, Bengaluru University, made the introductory remarks. (ANI)

