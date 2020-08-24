New Delhi, August 24: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan was hospitalised after his health condition worsened on Sunday. Reports earlier today claimed that the senior politician was diagnosed with congestion in lungs and has also suffered from "acute kidney failure". He is currently being treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors at the Fortis Escorts heart institute. Ram Vilas Paswan Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi, Blames UPA-Era Provision For Non-Updation of NFSA List.

A doctor of the top hospital, while speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, said Paswan is reeling under "multiple health issues". Apart from the congestion and kidney-related ailments, he is also a patient of heart disease, the medical practitioner at Fortis Escorts said.

"Due to his pre existing heart conditions, he is inoperable and has poor heart function. He is on medication right now and we are keeping a close watch on his condition,” ET quoted the doctor as saying.

Paswan, 74, took a backseat from active politics in the past year which experts had attributed to his health condition. He was last hospitalised in October 2019, after he faced breathing issues. Due to respiratory ailments, he was also in hospital for several days in January 2017.

A senior Minister of the incumbent NDA government, Paswan is known for being part of all central governments since 1989. In 2019, he decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections for the first time since 1977

Paswan's political party - the Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) - which is considered as a major stakeholder in Bihar politics, is currently being headed by his son and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan.

