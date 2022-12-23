Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to conduct a mandatory COVID test for those with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the state.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai on COVID management, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "In view of the increase in COVID cases in several countries including China, a high-level meeting was chaired by CM Basvaraj Bommai with the technical advisory committee and senior officials to discuss prevention and mitigation of infection in the state. 2,000-3,000 people are already being tested for COVID-19 every day."

Also Read | BJP Halts Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Rajasthan Due to COVID-19, Asks Rahul Gandhi To Follow Protocols or Call Off Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Additionally, it has been decided that mandatory COVID tests will be conducted for those with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the state. An advisory will be issued making masks mandatory in indoor, closed, and air-conditioned places. Union government guidelines will be followed for random testing and screening of passengers arriving from abroad at international airports. Some people are already being tested at the airport, Minister Sudhakar said.

He said, "Oxygen plants have been installed at many hospitals. We will see to it that they are functioning properly. We have decided to reserve some beds in district hospitals for COVID. Private hospitals will also be instructed to reserve beds as well."

Also Read | Maharashtra: Gas Cylinder Explodes Killing Two in Pune, Deceased Teenager Booked; Four Injured.

A meeting is being held at the Union government level, and new guidelines will be released in the state based on the centre's guidelines.

He said that as the number of COVID cases decreased, people became complacent in getting the third dose of the vaccine. "Due to this only 20 per cent of progress has been made in 3rd dose vaccination," he added.

"We will organize special vaccination camps across the state to achieve 100 per cent coverage even in the 3rd dose. We have also given instructions to ensure sufficient stock of vaccines for these special vaccination camps," he added.

People should get the third dose as soon as possible and not be complacent. It also came up in the house whether there are any side effects if the third dose is taken. No one should listen to such apprehensions. There is no scientific evidence that the vaccine poses any risk, he adviced.

He said, "We can protect ourselves from COVID by getting vaccinated and by wearing masks."

Minister Sudhakar requested people to follow precautionary measures so that the new mutant strain of COVID-19 does not have any effect.

"100 days have passed since the Congress' Padayatra started. In these three months, no one talked about COVID. So are we the ones who caused an increase in COVID cases in China and America? The minister criticized Congress leaders stating that they should have at least a little bit of common sense before making allegations," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)