Bengaluru, Jun 9 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka on Friday granted an interim stay on the proceedings in a case against Belthangady BJP MLA Harish Poonja for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The case against Poonja was registered at Belthangady police station over his comments made during his poll victory speech in May claiming that Siddaramaiah had "got 24 Hindu activists killed" during the Congress rule between 2013-18.

Justice M Nagaprasanna granted the stay on a petition by Poonja.

Belthangady Mahila Congress president Namitha K Poojary had lodged a complaint against Poonja over his speech.

The police registered a FIR under Sections 153, 153(A), 505(1)(b), 505(1)(c) and 505(2).

The petition by Poonja stated that the registration of FIR by police after a complaint by a local Congress leader was politically motivated and it was being used as a tool to harass him.

"The petitioner is accused for having committed the offence of causing criminal intimidation and wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot and promoting disharmony among two different religions. But the investigation agency has not done any primary investigation to ascertain whether such provisions are really applicable against the petitioner herein as with no time they have registered the FIR," the petition said.

