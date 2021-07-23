Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar on Friday instructed health officials to take all precautions to prevent the outbreak of any disease in the flood-hit regions of the state.

According to a press release, the minister held meetings with senior health officials at Arogya Soudha today and reviewed the preparedness of the Health Department in fighting the floods.

The officials were instructed to spray disinfectant in places that are affected by floods.

The officials have also been told to be on high alert in flood-hit regions and educate people about the potential outbreaks of diseases.

Vulnerable segments such as senior citizens, pregnant women and children must be given special attention during these floods, the minister added.

"The second wave of Covid is not over yet. Ensure that free masks and sanitisers are distributed to people in flood relief centres," Sudhakar told the officials.

The spread of communicable diseases such as chikangunya and dengue is low this year but the department needs to be on guard for any spike in cases in the coming days, read the release.

The minister also directed the officials to make use of mobile health units in case there are no primary health centres or government hospitals close to flood relief centres.

In worst-affected districts, the department must appoint nodal officers to coordinate with the district administration, he instructed.

Health Commissioner K V Trilok Chandra, Principal Secretary of Medical Education department, MD of National Health Mission Arundhathi Chandrashekar were present at the review meeting. (ANI)

