Belgavi (Karnataka) [India], March 6 (ANI): Skyrocketing prices of Rajapuri turmeric due to its low production last harvest season are bringing smiles on the faces of Belgavi's farmers as they were not getting good prices for the last 10 years.

"We have not seen the spice being sold for such a high price in the last 10 years. The production of the spice is 25-30% less this year due to excessive rainfall in Karnataka last year and the demand is the same which is causing the prices to go up," Dharmaraj Deokar, a farmer from Satara district.

Low production of turmeric in Karnataka in the last harvest season has caused its prices to skyrocket in the local markets of Maharashtra's Sangli district, where farmers from Belgavi sell their produce.

High-quality Rajapuri turmeric is costing as much as Rs 21,000 per quintal.

"The market price of the spice has escalated upto Rs 30,000 per quintal here. It looks like the price might go higher as a result of low production, high prices of the spice are due to the excessive rainfall last year which reduced the yield of turmeric," said Rajendra Menkar, a turmeric seller.

"With reduced yield and the demand remaining the same, prices have increased this much. Also, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the import of some spices has reduced amidst increasing demand," Menkar added.

At the Sangli Agricultural Produce Market Committee's (APMC) Satara Sales Corporation, rates of the tuber are pegged at a minimum of Rs 7,000 per quintal and a maximum of Rs 21,000 per quintal at the deal, while the average price remained at Rs 14,000.

In a deal struck earlier last week, Rajapuri turmeric from Gokak had fetched Rs 17,100 per quintal. (ANI)

