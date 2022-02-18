Kalaburgi (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI): Karnataka Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Congress leader Mukarram Khan in Kalaburgi for a controversial statement on hijab.

The FIR has been registered under sections 153 (A), 298 and 295 of the Indian Penal Code against Congress leader for his 'cutting into pieces' remark "reported on February 8, which affected another religion and communal harmony".

In a viral video, he was seen saying those opposing students wearing hijab will be 'chopped to pieces.'

"Born and brought up here, living and ending life here in India. Those opposing students wearing hijab will be 'cut into pieces.' One day, we will die, don't hurt our caste (religion), all castes are equal. No caste suffers from injustice. You can wear anything, who will be stopping you? We will not tolerate this works," he said.

The Hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU College in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was similar in several colleges in the Udupi district.

The Pre-University Education Board has released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges. (ANI)

