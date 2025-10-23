Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] October 23 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday spoke on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary march permission in Chittapur on October 24, stating that the district administration holds the authority to make the final decision.

The clarification comes in response to a recent emergency order issued by the state government, which Parameshwara emphasised was not specifically targeting the RSS.

"There is clarity in the emergency order that has been issued now. The department will issue an official order specifying it in more detail. It is now up to the district administrations to make the decisions. In the case of Chittapur, multiple organisations have applied together for permission. Different groups have also requested it. The decision on that should be made by the district administration," he said.

Refuting claims that the state's circular was aimed at the RSS, the Home Minister clarified, "Our circular was not made targeting the RSS. Is there anywhere in it where the term "RSS" is even mentioned? It's not right to say that we issued it unnecessarily against the RSS. We didn't make it for the RSS alone; we made it to apply to everyone."

The minister further explained that the directive was issued to restrict the use of government school or college premises for such programs, with the broader goal of maintaining harmony.

On October 16, the Karnataka government reissued a 2013 circular that prohibits the use of government school grounds for private purposes, potentially clamping down on RSS activities on school premises.

While speaking with ANI, on circular banning use of school grounds for non-educational activities, Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said, "Parents and children have complained about their ideological mentality, so we had to make an order in the interest of children. Anything not good for children will not be allowed in our schools."

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to take action against officials participating in RSS programs.

Referring to Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021, which does not permit government employees to be part of any political parties and participate in political activity, Kharge alleged that government officials have violated the rule by taking part in RSS's activities."

"As per Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021 for Government servants in the State of Karnataka, the following rule is already in force. No Government servant shall be a member of, or otherwise associated with, any political party or any organisation engaged in politics, or shall take part in any political movement or activity, shall not be solicited for its support or shall render any assistance thereto. It has been observed that government officials and employees are participating in the programs and activities organised by RSS and other organisations in recent times, despite the clear direction," Kharge stated in the letter. (ANI)

