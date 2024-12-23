Bengaluru, (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasized the role of the police department in ensuring peaceful New Year and Christmas celebrations in Bengaluru. He assured citizens that all necessary measures are being taken to facilitate a safe and joyous celebration.

"People celebrate New Year and Christmas in Bengaluru also. Our job and responsibility as the police department is to facilitate them to celebrate New Year and Christmas peacefully," Parameshwara said during a media interaction.

He also addressed past instances where Bengaluru gained significant attention during the festive season and highlighted the proactive steps taken by the Bengaluru City Commissioner. "There were instances through which Bengaluru got a lot of attention earlier... Bengaluru City Commissioner has taken all the steps to facilitate people," he added.

The Home Minister also acknowledged the importance of regulating traffic to ensure smooth celebrations and safe movement during the holiday season. "We need to take steps to regulate traffic," Parameshwara concluded.

Meanwhile, on December 21, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi attended the annual Christmas and New Year celebration held at the Delhi Assembly complex on Friday. Speaking at the event, CM Atishi said, "Our culture is one of unity in diversity. We may differ in language, religion, attire, but in our hearts, we are all Indians, and we respect everyone."

She added, "Every religion in India gives the message of working for the last person in the line. For the past 10 years, our government has been striving to realize this message and dream across all religions."

While extending Christmas greetings at the event, CM Atishi shared a personal memory, saying, "My parents taught at Delhi University, and we lived on campus. As children, we didn't know what our religion was. We didn't know whether we were Punjabi, Gujarati, or Malayali. Every festival was celebrated on that campus. Diwali was celebrated with as much enthusiasm as Christmas, Eid was celebrated with as much grandeur as Onam. Growing up on that campus, we never felt that I belong to one religion and my neighbour belongs to another."

She continued, "The greatest tragedy of our country today is that we have built walls of religion, caste, and language among ourselves. But the core of our country's culture is not this. Our culture is one of unity in diversity. We may differ in language, religion, attire, but in our hearts, we are all Indians, and we respect everyone." (ANI)

