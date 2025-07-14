Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister and Tumkur District In-charge Minister, G. Parameshwara, paid a surprise visit to the KSRTC bus stand in Tumkur. During this time, he inspected the hotels at the bus stand. He observed the cleanliness of the kitchen and store rooms.

During this visit, he checked his weight on the weighing machine in the hotel. Then, he questioned the customers. He also served salt, pulao, and dosa to the customers. He sat with the officials and had tea.

Auto drivers personally drew the attention of Home and District In-charge Minister G. Parameshwar to the problems of auto drivers. Parameshwar, who immediately went to the auto drivers' stand near the Tumkur bus stand, listened to their concerns and advised the police not to harass them.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requested Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to postpone the inauguration of the newly built Sigandur bridge in Shivamogga, as the Chief Minister was unable to attend the scheduled event.

Speaking to the reporters, G Parameshwara said, "A bridge has been constructed in Shivamogga with the help of the Union and the Government... Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wanted to inaugurate the bridge. The CM had requested him to postpone because he won't be able to attend the inauguration program... If it had been postponed, then the CM would also have been able to attend the program..."

He said that the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, requesting him to reschedule the foundation laying ceremony for the Shivamogga National Highway project, which is scheduled to be held today.

CM Siddaramaiah said in the letter, "I have not been intimated about this programme in advance, and an inauguration programme of various developmental schemes is already scheduled under my Chairmanship in Indi Taluka, Vijyapura District on the same day".

"It would have been more appropriate for MoRTH to have consulted with the State Government before scheduling the State Level programmes. Therefore, I request you to instruct the department to coordinate with the state government while organising such programmes. Also, I request you to postpone this programme and provide me a couple of dates convenient to you, so that I would be able to join you in this significant state-level programme," the letter read.

This comes as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, along with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), was organising a "Dedication to Nation and Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony" program on July 14 at Nehru Field in Shimoga district. (ANI)

