Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): Citing the ever-increasing cyber crimes in the country, the Karnataka Minister for IT BT Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said that cyber solutions are the need of the hour.

"It is important to be cyber-responsible for everyone including the general public as well as experts" and added, "cyber awareness is the key to diving into the ocean of the Internet and swimming without worrying about getting phished," Narayan said in his address after unveiling the anniversary edition of 'Cyber Vartika'.

Also Read | #AzadiKiAmritKahaniyan:

Watch the Inspiring Short Film of Ms. Tanvi Jagadish, India’s … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

Cyber Vartika is a monthly Kannada newsletter- by CySecK, the state government's K-tech Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security.

The IT also remarked, "The newsletter carries the most relevant cyber security news of the month related to updates, threats, frauds, and breaches, which makes it a guidebook for both the users and the cyber security enthusiasts. The newsletter comes with informative posters and contests related to cyber security."

Also Read | Karnataka Jamia Masjid Row: Section 144 Imposed in Mandya From June 3-5 Over VHP's Call for Protest.

The Centre Head of CySeck Karthik Rao Bappanad explained the concept of 'Cyber Vartika' and its objectives to make the public aware of the various ways in which cyber fraudsters trick people.

Several industry experts who spoke at the event noted that post- Covid, cyber security has become crucial to everyone from teens to the older generation using the internet.

Professor Ashok Raichur, Secretary, Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST), Meena Nagaraj, MD, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), H. Hemanth Kumar, Executive Secretary, KSCST, Professor A Nagarthna, National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Suryaprakash BS, Daksh, Chidanandam Arunachalam- Sumeru Solutions, Seshadri PS of Unisys were also present at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)