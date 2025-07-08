Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Police arrested a man for cheating a jewellery shop owner in Jayanagar. The accused took gold bars worth Rs 2.5 crore to make ornaments but did not return them. Police recovered 3.16 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 8.53 lakh in cash from him.

The complainant, who owns a jewellery shop in 3rd Block, Jayanagar Police Station limits, had complained to Jayanagar Police Station on June 13. According to the complaint, for the past four years, the complainant had been giving gold bars from his shop to a person who runs a gold melting and ornament-making unit in 1st Block, Jayanagar, to make various styles of jewellery as instructed. Similarly, during the period from April 29 to June 4, the complainant handed over a total of 8 kg 351 grams of gold bars to the same person. However, the person received the gold but failed to return the crafted ornaments and allegedly defrauded the complainant.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Jayanagar Police Station.

Continuing the investigation from multiple angles, the police gathered credible information through informants and, on June 14, took the accused into custody in Goa.

Upon interrogation, the accused admitted to receiving the gold bars and failing to return the finished jewellery, thereby committing fraud. On the same day, police seized 3 kg 36 grams of gold ornaments from the accused's residence in Hanumanthanagar.

On June 15, the accused was produced before the Court, which remanded him to 10 days of police custody.

During extensive interrogation in police custody, the accused revealed that a portion of the gold was stored at his residence and that he had sold the remaining gold bars.

As the investigation continued, on June 17, police recovered Rs 8,53,600 in cash from the home of a friend of the accused in Jayanagar. The accused had given the money to his friend for safekeeping.

On June 23, the accused was again produced before the Court and was remanded to judicial custody. On June 27, police recovered 130 grams of gold ornaments, which the accused had pledged at a pawnshop.

In total, from the arrest of the accused in this case, 3 kg 166 grams of gold ornaments and 8,53,600 in cash were recovered, valued at Rs 2.5 crore.

Under the guidance of Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Division, and leadership of Narayanaswamy V, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jayanagar Sub-Division, the case was successfully detected by Inspector Deepak R of Jayanagar Police Station and other officers. (ANI)

