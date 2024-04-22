Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao lauded the Supreme Court for directing the Centre to release drought relief funds to the state within a week.

"Finally, the Hon'ble Supreme Court has delivered justice to our farmers by directing the Union government to release the drought relief fund of Rs18,172 crore to the drought-stricken farmers of Karnataka within a week," Rao said in a post on 'X'.

"The Union government has promised to comply with the directive. The Attorney General confirmed this, adding that the Election Commission has also agreed to release the drought relief," the Karnataka Minister said.

Slamming the Narendra Modi government, Rao said that their "negligence has been laid bare" following the legal intervention.

"The Modi government ignored our Congress government's appeal for drought relief funds, failing to anticipate this legal intervention and public exposure. Now, their negligence has been laid bare. Prayers of millions of farmers in Karnataka have been answered," Rao said.

Rao thanked the Supreme Court and highlighted that the Congress government in Karnataka had stood for farmer's rights in the state.

"Challenging the negligent Union government, our Congress government stood firmly by the farmers for their rights. I thank the Supreme Court for addressing the plight of farmers and ensuring that justice prevails over political agendas," the Minister said.

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Monday that its will resolve expeditiously issues related to Karnataka government's plea seeking financial assistance for drought relief and something will happen by April 29.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the Centre apprised the court that the Election Commission has allowed the Union government to deal with the issue and something will happen before next Monday (April 29).

AG Venkataramani also apprised the bench of justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta it will be done expeditiously and no argument is needed now.

Justice Gavai observing the federal structure remarked that this has to happen amicably.

The court adjourned the matter for further hearing on April 19. (ANI)

