Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 20 (ANI): Karnataka ministers on Tuesday welcomed the Cabinet's move to provide an internal reservation to 101 castes in the state and said that people who fought for about 35 years have got justice.

Karnataka Minister KH Muniyappa called it a "historical decision" and said that the official announcement will be made in the Assembly by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He told reporters, "The Congress government has taken a historical decision... The announcement will be made in the Assembly by the Chief Minister. People who fought for this for the last 35-40 years have got justice. There are 101 castes, and all will get equal benefits according to their population. We are looking into giving justice to the most backward classes, as included in Justice Nagamohan Das' report."

Karnataka Minister HC Mahadevappa said, "The cabinet has reviewed the Justice Committee report concerning the central caste list and its modifications, and all interests will be considered. A statement will be made in the Assembly regarding the inclusion of 101 communities in the new grouping."

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Bharath Shetty Y claimed that some Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes have been neglected.

"Some parts of the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes have been neglected, so they should be given justice and clear announcements from the government," Bharath Shetty told ANI.

Karnataka Cabinet's decision followed the 1,766-page survey report on internal reservation submitted to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah by the Justice Das Commission on August 4.

Addressing reporters, Justice Das said the commission's report recommends that internal reservation be provided to the Scheduled Caste (SC).

"After analysing the entire data, the commission has submitted its report to the Karnataka government. It is about a 1,766-page survey report. The survey was done through a mobile application. For a long time, it was my desire that the Scheduled Caste deserve internal reservation. I also recommended to the government that internal reservation must be provided," Justice Das told the media. (ANI)

