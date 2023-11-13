Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): Newly appointed Karnataka BJP State President, BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa on Monday met with former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai at his residence and discussed the future of the party in the state.

Vijayendra met Bommai for the first time after being appointed to the role of the state president of the party.

Vijayendra said, "Today I met our former CM Basavaraj Bommai. On the 15th of this month, I will officially take charge as BJP state president in the state BJP office. I will discuss with our BJP MLAs on Thursday or Friday about the selection of the Leader of the Opposition and get their opinion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda are busy with the elections. I will go to Delhi on the 23rd of this month and discuss the election of the opposition leader."Vijayendra is the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

On being appointed as the BJP President for Karnataka, Vijayendra said "I would like to thank our national president JP Nadda, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for having faith in me and giving me such a big opportunity to serve as a BJP president for the state of Karnataka. I'm really thankful to all the national leaders."

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Vijayendra said that he would try his best to ensure BJP gets a landslide victory in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I'm really happy to take up this responsibility under the guidance of all our senior leaders in the state of Karnataka. I want to ensure to win the maximum seats, to strengthen PM Modi's hand," he said.

The appointment of BJP Karnataka president had been pending since the party's loss in the Assembly election in the state in May this year. (ANI)

