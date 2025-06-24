Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): Karnataka State Police and Bengaluru City Police will be jointly organising an event on the occasion of "International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking on June 26, at the Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, said city's Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh on Tuesday

"On June 26, 2025, at 11:30 AM, the Karnataka State Police and Bengaluru City Police will jointly organise the 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' at Kanteerava Stadium," the statement from the commissioner said.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara will inaugurate the event, and Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency MLA Rizwan Arshad will preside over the function.

On the same day, HM Parameshwara will demonstrate the destruction of seized narcotic substances, launch a QR code, and administer an oath against drug abuse, the official statement read.

The Director General and Inspector General of Police, Karnataka, M A Saleem, IPS, along with other senior officers, dignitaries, experts, and a large number of school and college students, will participate in the event.

On June 22, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) organised various events to commemorate 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada,' in line with the UN resolution to observe June 26 as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

In Visakhapatnam, collaborating with the EAGLE and Decathlon, successfully organised a Cyclothon today as part of the ongoing campaign.

The Cyclothon was flagged off by Pankaj Kumar Dwivedi, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and the event was coordinated by Rajan Kumar, Superintendent, NCB Visakhapatnam, S Ramesh, Inspector EAGLE and Mrs. Kalyani, Inspector EAGLE.

Over 100 cyclists from diverse backgrounds took part in the event, raising awareness and spreading the powerful message: Say Yes to Life, No to Drugs." The participants pedalled through designated city routes, symbolising unity and a collective stand against the menace of drug abuse.

On December 7, 1987, through a UN resolution, the General Assembly decided to observe 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse. (ANI)

