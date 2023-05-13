Hassan, May 13 (PTI) Janata Dal (Secular) leader Swaroop Prakash on Saturday snatched the Hassan seat from the BJP's Preetham J Gowda, securing a victory by a margin of 7,854 votes.

The seat witnessed a neck-and-neck fight with the JD(S) candidate bagging 85,176 votes while the BJP's Gowda polled 77,322 votes. Congress candidate Banavase Rangaswamy was in third place with 4,305 votes.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Swaroop Prakash of JDS Snatches Hassan Seat From BJP’s Preetham J Gowda By Margin of 8,895 Votes.

In 2018, Gowda had broken the JD(S) monopoly on the seat, defeating H S Prakash by a margin of about 13,006 votes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)