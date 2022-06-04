Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) Karnataka on Saturday reported 222 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total infections to 39,53,058, the state health department said.

There were zero fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state during the last 24 hours.

The infections include 210 in Bengaluru Urban district, four in Udupi and two in Chitradurga.

There were zero infections and fatalities in 22 districts of the state.

The health department said 191 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,10,691 till date. The number of active cases stood at 2,260.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.93 per cent.

As many as 23,644 tests were conducted, including 17,664 RT-PCR tests. The total number of tests done till date was 6.64 crore.

There were 9,891 inoculations done on Saturday, taking the total vaccination count to 10.93 crore so far, the health department said.

