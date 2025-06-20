Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday alleged that corruption and commission "rackets" have crossed all limits in Karnataka under the Congress government here.

"The state government accuses the central government of acting out of political vendetta. But what are they themselves doing? They are using state officials to play the same politics of hatred. Time will give a fitting answer to all this," JDS leader said.

He said the statements made by Chief Minister's advisor BR Patil are proof of what is happening in this government. His statements have been reported by the media. An audio has gone viral about the commission racket in the Housing Department. "I am not surprised by this," he remarked.

Responding sharply to questions from the media, he said, "Oh really? Are you surprised? This has been happening continuously. To get a site, bribes and commissions are being given. This is happening across every department of the state government," the Union Minister lashed out.

"I have seen in the media what Krishna Byre Gowda has said. He has directly spoken about how fixed rates have been decided for various things. Ministers of respective departments are fully aware of corruption in their respective departments. Krishna Byre Gowda himself has said what is going on in his department. What more example is needed to understand how this government functions?" HD Kumaraswamy questioned.

Regarding the land issue at Kethaganahalli, he said, "I am fighting a legal battle. I had already stated my stand within the legal framework. The state government is harassing me with political malice."

Responding to the High Court's stay on the SIT formed to investigate land clearance, he said, "It is a piece of land bought 40 years ago. There has been no encroachment of any sort. The government has started acting out of political vendetta. This matter will be decided lawfully in court," he said.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the allegations of land encroachment against former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.The state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by senior IAS officer Amlan Aditya Biswas to clear the illegal encroachment of government land in Survey No. 8, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 79 of Kethaganahalli in Bidadi hobli of Ramanagara district belonging to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (ANI)

