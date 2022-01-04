Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI): Karnataka reported 2,479 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

As per a bulletin issued by the state health department, the positivity rate stands at 2.59 per cent. A total of 95,391 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 30,13,326.

As per the bulletin, 288 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the state to 29,61,410.

Four people lost their lives due to coronavirus in last 24 hours and death toll in the state stands at 38,355.

Of the 2,479 new cases, 2,053 cases were reported from Bengaluru. The state has 13,532 active COVID-19 cases.

As per the state Health Minister Dr K Sudhankar, no cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday. The state has reported 77 cases of the Omicron variant.

The minister also said that cases are doubling every two to three days in the state and urged people to follow the "3 Ms: Masking Up, Maintaining Social Distance and Maintaining Hand Hygiene".

"Data shows us that cases are doubling every 2-3 days in Karnataka! While the Government is working on containment measures for the new wave, appeal to everyone to strictly follow 3Ms: Mask up Maintain social distance Maintain hand hygiene," said Sudhankar in a tweet. (ANI)

