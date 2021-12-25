Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 25 (ANI): Karnataka reported 270 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Saturday.

With the addition of new cases, the cumulative case tally in the state mounted to 30,04,239, of which 7,271 are active cases.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 15-Year-Old Tribal Girl Found Murdered in Bundi District; Police Suspect Rape.

As per the health bulletin, four deaths were reported in the state taking the total death toll to 38,309.A total of 246 people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,58,630.

According to the bulletin, 830 passengers travelled from high-risk countries from November 1 till Saturday.

Also Read | Delhi: Guinean Woman Held at Indira Gandhi International Airport With Heroin Valued at Rs 72 Crore.

Meanwhile, India has logged 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)