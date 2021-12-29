Bengaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) Five more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, Health Minister K Sudhakar said here on Wednesday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'Parties That Ruled UP in Past Didn't Care for Health of Dalits, Minorities'.

This takes the state's tally of Omicron cases to 43.

Also Read | Nashik: Man Dupes People On Pretext Of Providing Them jobs In Defence Services By Posing As Indian Army Major, Arrested.

"Five new cases of Omicron confirmed in Karnataka on 29-12-21. (1) 22 yr female, Davanagere (Travelled from USA) (2) 24 yr male, Bengaluru (Returned from USA via Qatar) (3) 53 yr male, Tamil Nadu (Arrived at KIAL from Dubai) (4) 61 yr male, Bengaluru (Travelled from Ghana via Doha)," Sudhakar said in a tweet.

Stating that fifth case is a 41-year-old male from Mumbai (travelled from Mumbai to Bengaluru by flight), he said, "All positive persons have been isolated and primary and secondary contacts have been identified and tested."

The country's first two Omicron cases were detected in the State on December 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)