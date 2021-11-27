Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government requested the Centre to allow the state to administer the booster dose of vaccine to prevent the third wave, informed state Revenue Minister R Ashok on Saturday.

After the high-level meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state Revenue Minister R Ashok told the media, "We have urged the union government to allow the state to administer the booster dose, especially for the front line workers. We may get the go-ahead from the centre in a week."

The vaccination campaign has covered a large segment of the population. However, the need for the booster dose is being felt, especially for the front line workers who got vaccinated at the very beginning of the vaccination campaign, the minister said.

The Centre is likely to respond positively to the state's request, he added. (ANI)

