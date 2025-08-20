Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], August 20 (ANI): All Anganwadi centres, primary and high schools, pre-university colleges, and degree colleges in Karnataka's Dharwad district will remain closed on August 20 amid continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu said.

The decision has been made keeping in mind the health and safety of children and students, the district administration stated on Tuesday.

Also Read | Vice Presidential Elections 2025: NDA's VP Candidate CP Radhakrishnan to File Nomination Today in PM Narendra Modi's Presence.

Earlier, all Anganwadi centres, primary schools, high schools, and pre-university colleges remained closed on August 19 as well.

On Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner, Divya Prabhu, had also instructed the Deputy Director of the Department of School Education to make up for this holiday by conducting classes on one of the upcoming general holidays.

Also Read | 'Duplicity and Hypocrisy Are Self-Evident': India at UN Raps Pakistan Over Sexual Violence Against Women Ever Since 1971 (Watch Video).

According to official reports, the incessant rain over the past two days has partially damaged 47 houses in the district. However, there has been no loss of human life reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert till 10:00 AM on Wednesday, predicting less than 5 mm per hour rainfall in Dharwad.

According to a press release by the meteorological department, North interior Karnataka, which Dharwad is a part of, received 7-11 cm of rainfall on Tuesday.

IMD has issued a 24-hour outlook for the Flash Flood Risk (FFR) till 11:30 AM in Coastal Karnataka - Uttar Kannada district.

Meanwhile, Londa and Nippani in Belagavi district received 9 cm and 8 cm of rainfall respectively.

In coastal Karnataka, Castle Rock received 22 cm of rainfall, Manki 19 cm, Jagalbet 15 cm, Siddapura and Kota 9 cm each, Kadra and Kundapur 8 cm each, and Udupi, Joida, Gersoppa, and Haliyal witnessed 7 cm of rainfall each.

In South Interior Karnataka, Kottigehara and Agumbe AWS received 16 cm of rainfall each, Jayapura 9 cm, Koppa 8 cm, and Sringeri HMS saw 7 cm of rainfall. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)