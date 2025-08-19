Torrential rains in Mumbai threw normal life out of gear on Tuesday, August 19. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert or severe rainfall alert in Mumbai for August 20. Amid this, many are wondering whether schools in Mumbai will remain open or observe a holiday on August 20. It must be noted that the BMC has not yet declared a holiday for the Mumbai region until 11:00 pm on August 19. Meanwhile, BMC has debunked a fake post going viral on social media that claimed all schools and colleges in Mumbai would remain closed on August 20. "This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms," it said. Mumbai Airport Runways Flooded After Heavy Rain? Fact Check Reveals Old Video of Chennai Airport Circulated With Fake Claim.

Fact Check: BMC Debunks Fake Post Going Viral

हा संदेश खोटा आहे. बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेने आपल्या सोशल मीडियावरून अशी कोणतीही माहिती प्रसारित केलेली नाही. This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms.#MyBMCUpdates… pic.twitter.com/hl0FYRouew — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 19, 2025

