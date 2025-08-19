The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) declared a holiday for all educational institutions within its jurisdiction on Wednesday, August 20, in view of the heavy rainfall and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). An official notification by the Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday, August 19, said that the decision applies to all types of schools under every management and medium, including pre-primary, primary, secondary, and higher secondary, whether they are government-aided or unaided, and private institutions. Several areas in Thane reported waterlogging on roads and flooding in several residential areas after two days of relentless rains. The intense rainfall disrupted daily life, triggered traffic snarls, and pushed local rivers to dangerous levels. Panvel School Holiday on August 20, 2025: All Schools Will Remain Closed Tomorrow, Announces PMC As IMD Issues Severe Rainfall Alert.

Thane School Holiday on August 20

ठाणे जिल्ह्यात सुरू असलेल्या अतिवृष्टीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर, ठाणे जिल्ह्यातील सर्व व्यवस्थापनांच्या आणि सर्व माध्यमांच्या, सर्व प्रकारच्या शाळांना दि. २० ऑगस्ट, २०२५ रोजी सुटी जाहीर करण्यात आली आहे. pic.twitter.com/5AFX9FX8eP — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) August 19, 2025

