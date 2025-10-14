Bijapur (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI): A large quantity of explosives has been recovered by the security forces from the Maoists in Karnataka's Bijapur. The search operation was conducted by a joint team of Cobra 206, CRPF 229, 153, and 196 from Talpada Base Camp in the KGB foothills area on Monday, around 3 pm.

During the operation, the team recovered a large quantity of explosive material and material used for making BGLs hidden by the Maoists.

The joint team recovered 51 live BGLs, 100 bundles of HT aluminium wire, 50 steel pipes, 40 iron plates, and 20 iron sheets used in the manufacturing of BGLs, along with a large quantity of electrical wire.

The security forces also recovered five pressure IEDs planted with the intention of targeting them. They were safely demolished with the help of the BD team.

During the search operation, the security forces foiled a major Maoist plot. The huge quantity of explosives and BGL manufacturing material recovered indicates that the Maoists were plotting to cause serious damage to the security forces. The vigilance and effective action thwarted the Maoist plans.

Continuous patrolling and search operations have been ongoing in the area.

Meanwhile, Security Forces have arrested an active cadre of KCP (PWG) from Bishnupur under the Bishnupur police station limits, Manipur police said

The arrested cadre has been identified as Moirangthem Mohen Singh (42), a resident of Sagolband Tera Sayang Leirak, Imphal West.

One SM carbine along with one magazine, two AK magazines, twenty-four rounds of AK ammunition, one camouflage T-shirt, and one mobile phone along with two SIM cards were seized from his possession, the Manipur police said on social media.

Approximately 3 kgs of Heroin, and eight bottles of psychotropic Tussrex-TR syrup, sale proceeds of drugs amounting to Rs 9,57,000, one SBBL gun along with 2 cartridges, one four-wheeler and four mobile phones were recovered from their possession, police added. (ANI)

