New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday condemned the 'physical assault' on Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru.

He also took a jibe at the state government by saying that the state of Karnataka is known for peace but such incidents show the BJP-led state government's inability to face opponents in the southern state.

"Physical assault on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait is a testimony to @BJP4Karnataka's inability to face opponents on ideological basis and has exposed BJP's intellectual bankruptcy. Karnataka is known for being peaceful & the credit for turning it into a goonda Raj should go to BJP," Tweeted the former CM.

The BKU leader Rakesh Tikait was attending an event in Bengaluru when some unidentified miscreants threw ink on him. Tikait cited a lack of security detail by the local police and accused the government of the incident. Three persons were detained in the case till now. (ANI)

