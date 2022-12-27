Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 27 (ANI): Three people were arrested in connection with the murder of a person named Jaleel in Mangalore's Katippalla, the police said on Monday.

Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said that out of the three, two are directly involved in the crime, while the third one is an accomplice.

"During the probe, we detained 12 people including a woman. We also questioned many including Jaleel's family members. After the interrogation, three people were arrested. Two assailants are habitual offenders who are rowdy sheeters. The motive behind the murder will be probed," the commissioner said.

He also said that the details of the accused will not be released until the accused are identified.

Jaleel a fancy shop owner was stabbed to death in front of his shop at Katippalla, on the outskirts of Mangaluru on the evening of December 24.

The Police imposed section Section 144 of CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur Police Station limit in Mangaluru from 6 am on Dec 25 to 6 am on Dec 27 in order to prevent any untoward incidents in the wake of a murder incident. The sale of liquor has also been banned till 10 am on December 27.

On December 25 the locals protested in front of the masjid keeping the dead body of Jaleel, and demanding justice for his death and compensation for his family. (ANI)

