Gurugram, January 14: A husband, wife, and their young son were found dead in their home in Haryana's Faridabad on Wednesday morning, January 14, 2026. The local police suspect food poisoning or foul play after preliminary investigations revealed the family had consumed halwa for dinner the previous night before going to sleep.

The incident came to light when neighbors noticed the family's house remained locked well into the morning and no one responded to repeated knocks. Upon breaking open the door with the help of local authorities, the three victims were found lifeless in their beds. While there were no immediate signs of a struggle or a break-in, the remnants of the meal found in the kitchen have been seized for forensic examination.

Couple, Minor Son Found Dead After Consuming Halwa for Dinner in Faridabad

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Vinod, his wife Aarti (32), and their 8-year-old son, Aryan. According to initial statements from relatives, the family had prepared a traditional sweet dish, halwa, to celebrate a local occasion on Tuesday evening.

Police officials at the scene noted that the bodies showed no external injuries, which has led investigators to focus on the possibility of toxic substances in the food. "We are exploring all angles, including accidental poisoning due to contaminated ingredients or a deliberate act of foul play," a senior police spokesperson said.

The Faridabad police have cordoned off the residence, and a forensic team has collected samples of the flour, sugar, and the prepared halwa found in the kitchen. The bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and time of death.

The police are also questioning local shopkeepers where the family typically purchased their groceries to check for any reports of adulterated supplies in the neighborhood.

