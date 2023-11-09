Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], November 9 (ANI): A road accident in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka on Thursday resulted in the tragic deaths of six people, including a three-month-old child.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Pasha (20), Nazma Begam (28), BB Fatima (12), BB Marimma (3 Months) and auto driver Baba (35), a resident of Nalwar village.

According to Wadi police in Kalaburagi, the accident occurred after a cement tanker collided with an autorickshaw near Hallkatti village in Chithapur Taluk in Kalaburagi.

Kalaburagi SP Addur Srinivasulu visited the spot and examined the accident site.

The police said that a case has been registered in connection with the accident at Wadi Police Station. (ANI)

