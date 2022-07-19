Bengaluru. Jul 19 (PTI) The Karnataka government has decided to create the 'Mysuru Dasara' brand and go for an international publicity campaign to make it a major global event, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Says 'Govt Formed With BJP Getting Full Support From PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah'.

Addressing reporters after chairing the meeting of Mysuru Dasara Mahotsav-2022 High Level Committee, he said it has been decided that the Mysuru Dasara emblem should be published in all government advertisements, notifications and social media platforms.

Also Read | NEET UG 2022: 5 Women Arrested for Forcing Girl Students To Remove Innerwear for Appearing in NEET Exam, Says Kerala Police.

The Commissioner of Information and Public Relations department has been instructed to hold publicity campaigns in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai airports, he said.

The government order on Mysuru Tourism Circuit would be issued within a week, Bommai said adding, the tourism promotion programmes would be formulated by the tourism department in association with private players. A tourism circuit has also been planned which would include Beluru, Halebidu and other places. All inclusive single ticket packages covering travel, accommodation and other aspects would be introduced, Bommai said.

He also said that an exclusive website too is being developed for the purpose. This would complement the initiatives for Mysuru Dasara.

Many traditional rituals and practices associated with this state festival like 'Gaja Payana' would be revived. This would draw greater participation of the rural masses, Bommai said.

As for cultural events, it has been decided to encourage local talent and performance by at least one national level artist daily, the Chief Minister said.

Since Dasara has been a simple affair over the last two years, Bommai said the government has accepted the popular view to make it a grand celebration this year.

The Navarathri Dasara will start on October 26. Nandi Dhwaja Puja, Pushparchane and other traditional rituals would be performed on October 5, Vijayadashami. 'Gaja Paya', the return of the Dasara Elephants to their habitat would be on October 7 and 8, the Chief Minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)