Kollam, July 19: Five women, who were on NEET exam duty held in an educational institute in Kerala, were arrested on Tuesday here for allegedly asking girl students to remove their innerwear for appearing for the test held on Sunday, police said.

Police told PTI that they were arrested after hours-long interrogation by police probing the case. Kerala Shocker: Female NEET Candidate Asked To Remove Underwear During Medical Entrance Examination.

While three women work for an agency hired by NTA, two work for the private educational institute at Ayur where the incident happened.

