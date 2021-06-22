Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday instructed officials to provide tap water connection to 25 lakh rural households this year under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

As per the release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Yediyurappa was reviewing the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission at his home office Krishna here today. There are about 91.91 lakh rural households and more than 28 lakh households have been provided with functional tap water connection. He directed officials to achieve the target of providing 25.17 lakh tap water connections in rural areas of the state within the stipulated time in the current financial year. Officials informed the Chief Minister, that so far, 435 Bahugrama schemes are completed in the State. 69 schemes are under progress, 30 schemes are given approval and 161 proposals of schemes were submitted during the year 2021-22. He instructed the officials to implement the scheme on priority wherever water is available from river sources in the State. The scheme is a flagship programme of our Prime Minister and has to be implemented within the given timelines.

The Chief Minister said that he would hold a video conference with all the Chief Executive officers of Zilla Panchayaths. KS Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayath Raj, Dr EV Ramanareddy, ACS to CM, Vanditha Sharma, ACS and Development Commissioner, ISN Prasad, ACS, Finance Department, L.K.Ateeq and others were present in the meeting.

On May 18, the Government of India has released Rs 5,968cCrore to 15 States for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the financial year 2021-22. This was the first tranche of the four to be released in this financial year. (ANI)

