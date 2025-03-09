Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] March 9 (ANI): As India gears up for the final clash against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, young fans from Bengaluru expressed hope and excitement for a memorable performance from Virat Kohli.

Speaking to ANI, fan remarked, "Last time Virat Kohli scored a century against Pakistan, and it is time for him to score a century against New Zealand... We are waiting for India to win the trophy."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hails India's 58th and Madhya Pradesh's 9th Tiger Reserve, Says 'Always at Forefront of Protecting Animals' (See Pics).

Meanwhile, a young Indian supporter from Warangal expressed confidence in team's victory while wishing them luck.

Speaking with ANI, a young team India fan said, " Wish you all the best, India. Virat, go on, you are our inspiration."

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Govt Unlikely To Increase Scheme Payout From INR 1500 to INR 2100 in 2025-26 Budget, Say Reports.

Young fans from Mumbai also expressed confidence in the team's victory and predicted a celebratory victory march.

"India will win. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and even Rohit Sharma will score today. New Zealand bowlers deliver pull-shot balls, and Rohit Sharma excels at those. The Champions Trophy will be brought home, and a victory march will be held at Marine Drive," he told ANI.

Another fan added, "India will win if they put up a big total in the first innings. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill will score. Chasing is difficult on the Dubai pitch, so India should bat first."With India aiming for another major ICC title, all eyes will be on how they tackle New Zealand's challenge in what promises to be a high-stakes final.

India remains unbeaten in the tournament, while the Kiwis have displayed remarkable consistency under Mitchell Santner's leadership.

The final sets up an epic sequel to the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy title clash, which New Zealand won. The Men in Blue will also be looking to avenge their losses to the Black Caps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

In their most recent encounter, India secured a 44-run victory over New Zealand, posting 249 runs before bundling out the opposition for 205 in the 46th over. While spin has played a crucial role in UAE conditions, Kiwi pacer Matt Henry stood out with figures of 5/42 in eight overs. For India, Shreyas Iyer top-scored with a composed 79 off 98 balls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)