Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Shivamogga district unit of Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest in Karnataka's Shivamogga opposing the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) launched by the Central government.

However, a few Youth Congress workers were detained by the police.

Indian Youth Congress also held a protest outside Shastri Bhawan in the national capital against the BJP-led government launching NMP.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the National Monetisation Pipeline on Monday. NMP estimates an aggregate monetisation potential of Rs 6 lakh crore through core assets of the Central Government over a four-year period from FY 2022 to FY 2025.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, earlier on Tuesday, lashed out at the Centre's NMP terming it as a "huge tragedy" saying that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government had mishandled the economy and the move was aimed at creating monopolies in certain sectors. (ANI)

