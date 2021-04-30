Bengaluru, Apr 30 (PTI) Karnataka's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 15 lakh mark with the biggest single-day spike of 48,296 cases, while 217 fatalities took the toll to 15,523, the health department said on Friday.

The previous high in the state was on April 28, when 39,047 cases were reported.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for more than 50 per cent of the cases on Friday, with 26,756 fresh infections

The day also saw 14,884 getting discharged after treatment.

Cumulatively, 15,23,142 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 15,523 deaths and 11,24,909 discharges.

There are 3,82,690 active cases at present.

Among the 217 deaths reported on Friday, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 93, Hassan 19, Mysuru 13, Ballari 11, Dharwad 7,Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Davangere, Chamarajanagar, Bidar (six each) Kodagu, Mandya, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, three each in Vijayapura, Kolar and Bagalkote (five each).

The bulletin said 3,500 cases were reported in Mysuru, 1,801 in Tumakuru, 1,282 in Ballari, 1,256 in Kalaburagi, 1,205 in Dakshina Kannada, while Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Raichur, Hassan, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Udupi, Kodagu and Chikkaballapura reported well in excess of 500 each.

A total of 2.55 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,89,793 were on Friday alone, the bulletin said.

It said 96.81 lakh people had so far received both the first and second shots of the covid-19 vaccine.

