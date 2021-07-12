Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Karnataka's first train with two Vistadome coaches which was flagged off in Mangaluru, yesterday, arrived in Bengaluru earlier on Monday morning.

South Western Railway has introduced two Vistadome coaches between Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Karnataka's first train with two Vistadome coaches was flagged off in Mangaluru on July 11.

"It has been introduced in a train travelling between Mangaluru Junction and Yesvantpur. It will be a daily service," Divisional Railway Manager of Palghat Division, Trilok Kothar told media persons.

The train will give the passengers an opportunity to view the picturesque sceneries of nature during day time.

"Normally we used to have only one coach, but now we have two coaches. It is a proud moment for us. We should all have the pride to have two vistadome coaches attached to a train," said Kothar.

As per the official release by the Ministry of Railways on December 30, 2002, the Vistadom tourist coach is provided with a larger viewing area including rooftop glasses with 44 seats for passengers with rotation up to180 degree to face the direction of train movement. The coach is also having a Wi-Fi-based Passenger information system.

During the last few years, Indian Railways has taken huge steps to add its muscle to the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission. Extra Ordinary results are now getting visible on all fronts especially the quality of engines, coaches, tracks and signalling systems. (ANI)

