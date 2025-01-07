Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) Karnataka's Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) is lower than the national average, the state government said on Tuesday.

The government also stated that Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not life-threatening, and testing for it is unnecessary.

These issues were discussed at a review meeting of the Health Department, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"Karnataka's MMR is lower than the national average. During 2018-20, the state reported 69 deaths per lakh live births, compared to the national rate of 97. For 2022-24, the state reduced this rate further to 55," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office said.

A focused campaign will be launched to eliminate preventable maternal deaths, the statement added.

The announcement follows a series of maternal deaths at Ballari Government Hospital last month.

Siddaramaiah instructed the Health Department to recruit obstetricians and anaesthetists based on delivery rates. Doctors from hospitals with low delivery rates will be redeployed, and specialist availability in taluk hospitals must be ensured.

The meeting also decided to introduce measures to make the medicine procurement process more transparent.

The government assured citizens that there is no need to panic over HMPV cases.

The statement highlighted that the Health and Family Welfare department received a budget of Rs 11,182 crore this financial year, of which Rs 6,593 crore has been utilised, achieving 58.96 per cent progress.

Of the 3,927 vacant Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) posts, 1,205 have been approved for recruitment. Similarly, 300 of 2,990 vacant Health Inspector (HI) posts have been approved.

The CM directed health department officials to fill vacancies in essential services without delay.

It was decided that strict measures would be enforced to prevent female foeticide, with improved coordination among the relevant departments, the statement said.

Of the 817 approved Namma Clinics in urban areas, 512 are operational. Efforts will be made to further strengthen these clinics, the statement said.

It also mentioned that a review will be conducted to enhance the treatment packages under the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. Comprehensive reforms will be introduced in the public health system to ensure quality treatment in government hospitals, reducing dependence on private hospitals, the statement read.

