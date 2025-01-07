Uttar Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Woman Gets Life Imprisonment for Killing Husband With Minor Lover’s Help in Bareilly

A 25-year-old woman was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for killing her 28-year-old husband with the help of her minor lover and his friend, a lawyer said on Tuesday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 07, 2025 09:48 PM IST
    Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

    Bareilly, January 7: A 25-year-old woman was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for killing her 28-year-old husband with the help of her minor lover and his friend, a lawyer said on Tuesday. The court on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000. The cases of the two minors involved are being heard in the Juvenile Justice Board, the lawyer said. Additional Sessions Judge Gyanendra Tripathi remarked that the crime stemmed from "immoral infatuation, not love" and that accused Aarti was driven by a desire to take control of her husband Rohit's property and marry her lover.

    "If adequate punishment is not given for such crimes, it will encourage similar immoral relationships," he noted. Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Sunil Kumar Pandey said Rohit's body was discovered on January 7, 2023, in a field between Chanehti and Pargawan villages with his throat slit. A case was registered by his cousin Raju Singh at the Cantonment police station against unknown persons. Police investigation revealed that one of the two minors involved was Rohit's cousin, he said. Muzaffarpur Shocker: Couple Tied to Electric Pole, Beaten Up in Bihar, Video Goes Viral on Social Media.

    During questioning, they uncovered that Aarti's illicit affair was the motive behind the murder. The police gathered 19 pieces of evidence, including a sickle used in the crime and filed a charge sheet. Pandey said he presented seven witnesses in court to build the case. The teenager told police that he met Aarti on Facebook, and their friendship developed into a romantic relationship. Working at a car repair shop in Mumbai, he frequently travelled to Bareilly to meet Aarti. She complained about Rohit's abusive behaviour due to his drinking habits and requested his help to "get rid" of him, according to the lawyer.

    Around 10 days before the murder, the teenager returned to Bareilly, rented a room on Dohra Road, and met Aarti several times there. On January 6, 2023, Aarti called him, saying Rohit was troubling her. That night, the teenager and his friend arrived at Aarti's house in Kandharpur around 8 pm, he said. According to the police, they attacked Rohit in his house's veranda. The teenager began strangling Rohit, while Aarti held his legs. The teenager then used a sickle to repeatedly attack Rohit's neck, killing him. They cleaned the bloodstained floor using household clothes and tied Rohit's neck with his own T-shirt. Jhansi Shocker: Student Brutally Thrashed, His Head Slammed Against Wall After He Catches Teacher Watching Porn Video in Classroom in UP.

    Around 1 am, the group transported Rohit's body on a motorcycle, with the friend holding the body at the back. Taking advantage of dense fog, they dumped the body in an empty field near Pargawan village. Later, they returned to Aarti's house to dispose of the bloodstained clothes and the sickle. They hid the items near Veerangna Chowk before fleeing to their respective villages.

    Latestly whatsapp channel