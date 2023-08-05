Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir [India], August 5 (ANI): Department of Handicrafts and Handloom organized a two-day exhibition at Kashmir Art Emporium, showcasing the artistic brilliance of local artisans under the "Know Your Artisan" initiative.

The event aimed to promote artistic diversity and provide a platform for talented artists to showcase their exceptional craftsmanship.

The highlight of the exhibition was the inspiring story of Mohammad Jibran, a 26-year-old artist from South Kashmir, who triumphed over adversity to become a beacon of creativity.

Paralyzed below the waist due to a tragic car accident six years ago, Jibran found solace and passion in Calligraphy and 3D art. With ingenuity, he used discarded materials like cardboard, pen refills, and wires to create stunning models that captured the imagination of visitors.

Jibran's art is not just about craftsmanship; it reflects his emotions and determination, making each piece more than just a mere creation. His journey to recovery and success was supported by his family and the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), which offered him a platform to display his talent and connect with potential buyers.

Another remarkable artist featured in the exhibition was Shabir A Bukhari, a calligraphist from North Kashmir, who showcased his awe-inspiring work of writing the Holy Quran by hand.

Director, Handicrafts and Handloom, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, emphasized its importance in supporting local artists and promoting cultural heritage. He stated, "It helps us explore new markets, and by this, we are ensuring that our craft reaches places where it has not reached yet."

Mohammad Jibran's journey from tragedy to triumph and the platform provided by the Department Of Handicrafts and Handloom and MSME has been instrumental in his growth as an artist and entrepreneur. His father, Mohammad Yousuf, expressed his pride in his son's creations, and said, "What Jibran creates are not merely toys of trash, they reflect his toil and all the emotions he blends in them." (ANI)

