Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey on Saturday spoke on the Pahalgam terror attack and stated that the incident was "unfortunate". He said that their leader, Uddhav Thackeray, has asked them to visit Kashmir and tell about the ground reality.

Dubey added that he met JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah and J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader stated that he informed both of them that it is not the time for any differences, as the country is currently in crisis.

"The incident that happened was unfortunate, we are all sad, our leader instructed us to come here and tell about the situation in Kashmir. I met J&K LG, JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah, I told both of them that this is not the time for differences, the country is in crisis right now. Our army is very strong," Anand Dubey told ANI.

Dubey said that if the government takes back PoK, then the Opposition will walk shoulder to shoulder with the it.

"Our army is very strong. Killing three to four terrorists will not work now. We will request the government that we may have a million differences but if you take PoK we are ready to walk shoulder to shoulder with you. We want that Kashmir which is our crown, should always remain prosperous", he said.

Meanwhile, traders, students and NGOs held a protest at Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk in Srinagar against the Pahalgam terror attack. Twenty-six tourists lost their lives in the terrorist attack which occurred on April 22. It included 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen.

A protester Imran Khan stated that he is confident that the victims of the attack will get justice. He further said that PM Modi said in the 'Mann ki Baat' programme that the victims will get compensation and the revenge for the attack will be taken soon. (ANI)

